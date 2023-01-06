Skip to Content
Search for woman seen stealing electronics from Pueblo West Walmart

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman caught on security camera shoplifting from a Pueblo West grocery store.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman seen below was seen leaving the Pueblo West Walmart with electronics.

PCSO

She reportedly left the area in a black Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

