Authorities searching for driver who hit and killed bicyclist before leaving scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Medina Alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist and left the scene of the crash in Colorado Springs.

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are asking for help finding a vehicle and driver involved in the crash that killed a Colorado Springs man.

According to CSP, at approximately 9:20 A.M. on Sunday morning, CSP investigators were told about a body near the intersection of Fontaine Blvd. and Metropolitan St.

CSP believes the person hit was a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the crash is believed to have happened between 10 P.M. on December 31, and sunrise on January 1.

The roadway was closed until about 3:30 Sunday.

CSP believes the vehicle in the crash may be a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV, adding there is damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper, and fog light area. CSP does not know the license plate or any information about the driver.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle, driver, or crash, is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center in Pueblo. The phone number is 719-544-2424. You can remain anonymous.