Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating goose attack in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A goose attack is now at the center of a state investigation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are trying to find the person who shot a goose with a rubber dart near Willow Springs Pond in Fountain Creek Regional Park.

At Willow Springs Pond, tons of geese roam around. But, one in the gaggle here is now walking around with a dart in its body.

CPW says this is a crime and they're looking for answers this afternoon.

The video we shot today of the injured bird shows an orange rubber bullet piercing it on the side. It appears to be the only one in the gaggle hit.

Yesterday, Anthony Ledington came to the park. He noticed the rubber dart as the goose got closer to him. He is shocked and saddened by what he saw.

"The worst feeling is there's nothing I can do about it. Like, okay, just go grab them and go pull on it. At first, I was walking away and like, it didn't sit right with me. So I called parks and recreation," Ledington said.

CPW tells KRDO13 it got a similar call last week. They say they are investigating and believe it could be the same injured bird.

Right now, officers have limited information and say they need your help to figure out what happened.

If you have any information about this goose or who did this call CPW immediately at (719) 227-5200.