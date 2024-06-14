Victim of road range incident in South Colorado Springs recounts shooting

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO)- The victim who got shot at during a road rage incident on South Academy near I-25 is remembering the events that led up to the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said a motorcyclist shot another driver. The driver then drove 5 miles to Security-Widefield where he called 911 and was later transported to a local hospital.

The driver, Danny Olsen, was released from the hospital yesterday evening and said he's lucky to be alive. He gave us his side of the story and what led to the incident.

Olsen said he was on his way home from his dialysis appointment.

According to Olsen, he was coming off I-25 when he noticed a man was dropping off a woman off from his motorcycle, he asked the motorcyclist if there was a problem. Olsen didn't get a reply so he continued to drive when this took a wrong turn.

"So I went around him, and as I went around him, he hit my mirror on the passenger side. I was like, what a jerk. And I just kept driving on. Next thing I know, bam bam bam bam. You know, he was shooting at me," said Olsen.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Nelson Boyer. He's been charged with attempted murder, 1st-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

40-year-old Nelson Boyer- EPSO

We reached out to EPSO to confirm what Olsen said and they told KRDO13 they couldn't comment due to the ongoing investigation.