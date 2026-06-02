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Noticias Locales

Joven de 17 años enfrenta cargos por asesinato en el primer grado

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Updated
today at 3:14 PM
Published 2:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un menor de 17 años ahora esta tras las rejas por comenzar un tiroteo mortal y poner a una escuela bajo alerta de quedarse en su lugar. La policía de Pueblo dijo que el menor de edad se entrego a la policía y ahora enfrenta cargos por asesinato en el primer grado.  El martes el sistema de detección de disparos reporto que una persona resulto lesionada, por lo tanto los policías llegaron a la escena cerca de la preparatoria, East donde la persona esperaba.

Esa persona fue trasladada a un hospital cercano donde murió. Aún no tenemos información sobre si el sospechoso es un estudiante de la preparatoria, el caso sigue bajo investigación. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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