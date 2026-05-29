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La causa de la muerte de un joven cambia drásticamente: Investigación por homicidio

MGN
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Published 10:16 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- La muerte de un joven de 15 años en Pueblo ahora esta bajo investigación cómo un homicidio según la policía. Documents oficiales, destaca que el joven murió el martes, por un choque vehicular que ocurrió cerca de summit y la avenida Routte. Hoy la policía nos esta comentando que esa no fue la causa de la muerte de él. 

Según después de examinar su cuerpo el médico forense menciono que el joven había sido baleado. El joven estaba manejando con 3 pasajeros que fueron lesionados durante el choque ya que el auto se voltio. Ellos fueron trasladados a un hospital local por sus lesiones que no perjudican su vida. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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