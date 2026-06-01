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Rusia ataca Kyiv e impactó un edificio de apartamentos; habría personas atrapadas en los escombros

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Published 7:03 PM

Por Kosta Gak, Victoria Butenko y Helen Regan, CNN

Se teme que haya personas atrapadas bajo los escombros de un edificio residencial de varios pisos después de que Rusia lanzara un intenso ataque con drones y misiles contra la capital ucraniana a primera hora de la mañana del martes, según funcionarios ucranianos.

El alcalde de Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, informó que un bloque de apartamentos en el distrito de Podilsky de Kyiv se había derrumbado parcialmente tras un ataque ruso de “doble golpe”.

“Los informes preliminares indican que hay personas atrapadas bajo los escombros”, escribió en Telegram Tymur Tkachenko, jefe de la administración militar de la ciudad de Kyiv.

Un presunto ataque con misiles también alcanzó un edificio residencial de 24 pisos en el distrito de Shevchenkivskyi, causando un incendio, y se desató un fuego en un edificio de nueve pisos en Podil después de que escombros impactaran en el techo, dijo el alcalde.

Al menos ocho personas en toda la ciudad resultaron heridas en los ataques, que generaron cortes de electricidad en tres distritos, indicó Klitschko.

Al menos cuatro personas han muerto y otras 13 han resultado heridas en ataques rusos en otras regiones.

El presidente de Ucrania Volodymyr Zelensky advirtió el lunes que era posible un ataque ruso “grande”, al afirmar que “lo han preparado”.

Esto ocurre después de que Rusia advirtiera la semana pasada que comenzaría “ataques sistemáticos” contra instalaciones militares en Kyiv, según medios estatales rusos.

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Rusia también había advertido a los ciudadanos extranjeros, incluido el personal de misiones diplomáticas y organizaciones internacionales, que abandonaran Kyiv “lo antes posible”.

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