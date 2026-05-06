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Criminal sentenciado a 36 años tras las rejas por drogas y abusar de mujeres

23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office
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Published 1:38 PM

PARKER, Colo. (KTLO)--Un hombre de Parker, ha sido sentenciado a 36 años en prisión después de ser convicto de drogas y abusar sexualmente a varias mujeres que conocía en linea.  El crimen ocuriro en diciembre. Un jurado encontró a David Kats culpable de 17 cargos, incluyendo 12 cargos de abuso sexual.

Los investigadores dicen que his crímenes comenzaron por grupos en la plataforma social, Facebook donde encontraron a 4 víctimas, quien drogo y abuso de ellas sexualmente después de estar hablando con él por aplicaciones de citas.

Una víctima que testifico , hasta menciono que despertó con moretones y mordidas por todo su cuerpo. Durante el juicio, Kats dijo que las citas eran consensual, pero las autoridades dicen que después de lanzar una búsqueda dentro de su vivienda encontraron varias substancias que el utilizó para drogar a las personas. 

La corte también revelo mensajes de texto de las víctimas, que confrontaron a Kats sobre el abuso. 

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Andrea Herrera

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