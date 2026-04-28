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Noticias Locales

Menores de edad sufren de sus lesiones tras choque en Colorado Springs

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Published 4:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos nueva información sobre el horrendo choque que ocurrió en Security Widefield durante el fin de semana. Donde dos adolescentes fueron trasladados a un hospital por el choque que ocurrió el sábado. Donde el pasajero de 13 años, y el conductor de 18 sufrieron de lesiones severas. 

El martes, tenemos entendido que las heridas del conductor están perjudicando su vida. Los policías dicen que el choque ocurrió antes de las 10 de la noche, cuando un Subaru perdió el control, e impacto contra una iglesia tras pegarle a una barda. 

El auto volo impactando el segundo piso de la iglesia. Ayer hablamos con vecinos en el area quién escucharon el choque. La vecina nos menciona que ella no tenia la mas minima idea de lo que había ocurrido. Ella pensó que era un tren pero agrega que esta intersección siempre ha sido muy peligrosa.

Según la patrulla estatal, en los últimos 5 años 23 choque han ocurrido en la intersección de la calle Main y Norman Drive 9 de los cuales han ocurrido cerca de la iglesia.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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