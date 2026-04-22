Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Hombre sale de prisión tras ser convicto de asesinar a una bebé de 4 meses por nuevos detalles que salen a la luz sobre el caso

By
Published 4:02 PM

Denver, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos una actualización sobre el caso de homicidio que ocurrió hace 30 años. El martes, reportamos sobre el caso de Stephen Martínez que posiblemente pudiera ser realizado después de ser convicto de asesinar a la hija de su novia. La menor, Heather Mares tenia 4 meses cuando ocurrió el crimen. Hoy, recibimos una actualización declarando la libertad de Martinez.

Según documentos de la corte, Martínez estaba viendo a la menor cuándo estaba tomándose una mamila. Él le llamo al 911 cuando la menor comenzó a ahogarse. Ella murió en el hospital después de ser trasladada se su casa a la sala de emergencias.

Los documentos de arresto mencionaron que los doctores detectaron una fractura en su craneo y sangre dentro de su cerebro. Pero nueva evidencia determinó que la menor tenia una enfermedad anterior, lo cual fue la causa de su muerte. Ese problema fue revelado esta semana como complicaciones respiratorias.

Originalmente Martínez fue sentenciado a vida en prisión, sin posibilidad a una fianza, un convicto que fue completamente desalojado el martes.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.