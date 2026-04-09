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Enfermería sin licencia es un delito: Mujer practicaba medicina en Colorado sin una licencia

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Published 3:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- El jueves, Telemundo Sur Colorado aprendió más información sobre el caso de una enfermera que estaba trabajando sin licencia medica dentro de una vivienda de asistencia para ancianos.

La enfermera se llama  Johana Vasquez y ella admitió que nunca tuvo ni ha tenido  una licencia para practicar enfermería en Colorado. Nosotros tenemos esa informacion porque nosotros hablamos con Vasquez sobre la orden del estado. Ella dice que fue un simple error.

Vasquez trabajo dentro del centro, "The center at cordera" entre el año nuevo del 2025 a el 2 de febrero de este año . Así que casi por un mes. Vasquez dice que ella pensaba que si licencia de Texas iba a ser suficiente para que pudiera practicar su medicina aquí. 

Ella no tenia entendido que necesitaba varias licencias para diferentes estados. Al momento Vasquez nos comenta que ella esta en el proceso de mandar su solicitud a varios estados. 

También hemos contactado a  "The Center at Cordera", pero no hemos recibido información de ellos. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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