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Gorillaz llevará “The Mountain Tour” a Latinoamérica con shows en ocho ciudades

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Published 5:57 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

La banda británica Gorillaz anunció una nueva etapa latinoamericana de su gira “The Mountain Tour”, con presentaciones en Colombia, México, Perú, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile y Brasil entre noviembre y diciembre de 2026.

A través de una publicación en Instagram y de las fechas publicadas en su sitio oficial, el grupo confirmó los siguientes conciertos:

  • Bogotá, Colombia, el 17 de noviembre.
  • Ciudad de México (como parte del Corona Capital), el 20 de noviembre.
  • Lima, Perú, el 23 de noviembre.
  • Córdoba, Argentina, el 26 de noviembre.
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina, el 28 de noviembre.
  • Asunción, Paraguay, el 1 de diciembre.
  • Santiago, Chile, el 4 de diciembre.
  • Sao Paulo, Brasil, (como parte del Primavera Festival), el 6 de diciembre.

La gira “The Mountain Tour” ya recorrió varias ciudades del Reino Unido entre marzo y abril de este año y continuará por Europa durante junio, julio y agosto. Más adelante, la banda también ofrecerá conciertos en Estados Unidos y Canadá antes de desembarcar en Latinoamérica. Hasta el momento, el cierre del tour está previsto para enero de 2027 con dos presentaciones en la India.

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