Noticias Locales

Madre esperaba una sentencia más larga para los responsables que asesinaron a su hijo en Denver

3:36 PM
3:22 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos hacia Denver donde los dos hombres responsable de matar a un joven afuera del acuario de Denver pasaran décadas en prisión. El incidente ocurrio hace dos años en el día de San Valentín. La víctima se llamaba Dacien Salazar y el estaba ahí para pasar un día con sus amigos. Los padres de Salazar dicen que el tenia un futuro brillante y que este crimen fue un crimen de odio.

El agresor Antonio Vasquez sera sentenciado a 40 años en prisión y su hermano Jason Trujillo, Jr. a 20 años en prisión ya que él era el responsable de manejar el auto involucrado al momento que ocurrió el crimen y darse a la fuga después con su hermano Antonio Vasquez. 

La mamá de la víctima, Roxanne Coca, dijo que ella estaba esperando que los criminales pasaran vida en prisión. 

