Colorado State Patrol, other agencies cite 1700+ drivers during May ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period

COLORADO (KRDO) - According to Colorado State Patrol, Colorado law enforcement agencies cited 1,760 drivers during their May 'Click It or Ticket' enforcement period.

Between May 13 and June 2, CSP partnered with 60 Colorado law enforcement agencies in an effort to more-strictly enforce seatbelt laws.

CSP says 73 drivers were cited for improperly restraining children in their vehicle and 125 teenagers were cited for not wearing a seatbelt. According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, most teenagers involved in fatal crashes were not buckled up at the time of the crash.

Colorado State Patrol released preliminary data which notes the agencies that issued the most citations during the enforcement period:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office, 120 citations

Loveland Police Department, 108 citations

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 81 citations

Lakewood Police Department, 77 citations

Colorado State Patrol issued 758 citations.

Driving in Colorado can be dangerous, no matter the season. According to Colorado State Patrol, there were 277 fatal crashes on Colorado roadways between May and August of 2022. 38 percent of the year's traffic fatalities occurred within that Summer time frame.

Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, wants drivers to think twice - before driving without buckling up.

"Our seat belt enforcement efforts allow motorists to reassess their priorities regarding wearing this life-saving device. If you don't want to take three seconds to buckle up, we don't mind taking a few minutes to issue a citation. Make it a daily habit, not just because it is required by law, but because it is the best way to protect yourself in a crash." Colonel Matthew C. Packard

Chief

Colorado State Patrol

In Colorado, seat belt infractions start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child will receive a minimum fine of up to $82.

A reminder regarding Colorado's seat belt laws:

Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

Children — Colorado's Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

The next Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period begins July 22 and goes through August 2.