Sunny, Warm and Breezy Into Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warm highs of 77° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: FIRE WEATHER WATCH from morning (A FIRE WEATHER WATCH means conditions are favorable to have a RED FLAG WARNING which means warm temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and very warm temperatures will combine to cause a high fire weather risk. Wildfires can be easily started and can spread rapidly.) Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with record breaking high temperatures possible across the viewing area. Expected high temperatures of 85° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Breezy to windy with a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon/evening and cooler highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late night rain and/or snow showers and lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower and highs in the mid to upper 70s.