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Alleged drunk driving crash on CO-115 sends multiple to hospital, causes lengthy delays

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New
Published 11:08 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is facing charges of driving under the influence and child abuse after a head-on crash on CO-115 Sunday afternoon

Colorado State Patrol says they were alerted to the head-on collision at 4:10 p.m. near mile marker 27. State Patrol says a Chevy Malibu crossed into the opposite lane, striking a car head-on.

The driver of Malibu was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. CSP says the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, too.

CSP says there was a child in the backseat of the Malibu who was also transported to an area hospital, but suffered no injuries.

Andrew Medina, 42, is facing charges of DUI, careless driving, and child abuse, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CO-115 was cleared at 8:17 p.m.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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