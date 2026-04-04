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Pueblo Police say son kills father, and a woman, before turning gun on himself

Pueblo Police Department
By
April 4, 2026 8:05 PM
Published 6:06 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - 3 people are dead in Pueblo as police begin an investigation that stretches miles.

The police department says it started when its officers went out to investigate a shot spotter alert at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.

At the scene, officers found two people dead, one on the street and another in a vehicle. Pueblo County Coroner Gregory Graheck is identifying those two found dead as Glenn Allen Beeman Jr., a 40-year-old man, and Amanda Leigh Manion, a 41-year-old woman.

While still at that scene, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was notified of another gunshot out in Pueblo West. Deputies found a man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner is identifying the man found in Pueblo West as 19-year-old Glenn Allen Beeman III.

At this early point in the investigation, the Pueblo Police Department says Beeman III is the suspect in the double homicide.

The case remains under active investigation.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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