Latest update: ’24 Fire’ grows over 7,000 acres with 0% containment

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials confirmed on March 23, around 9:54 a.m., that the "24 Fire" burning off of Highway 115 in Fremont County stands at approximately 7,385 acres and 0% containment.

Below is the full statement from Fort Carson:

Monday, March 23, 9:54 a.m. Per Fort Carson officials, “Sunday evening, fire crews were successfully able to tie in all control lines, boxing in the fire. As of this morning, control lines remain strong. Due to a combination of backburn operations and fire activity, the 24 Fire along Highway 115 now stands at approximately 7,385 acres and 0% containment. Backburning is a technique in which crews deliberately set fires along firebreaks in order to reduce potential fuel for the wildfire, slowing or preventing the spread of flames. Smoke will continue to be visible in the area as crews work to contain the fire. Highway 115 is expected to remain closed at least through Friday, but will be reevaluated daily. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

According to officials, a 2-mile evacuation order has been issued for areas around County Road F45 and State Highway 115. A 3-mile pre-evacuation notice has also been issued for the surrounding area. Residents, pets, and livestock can evacuate to Pathfinder Park, says officials.

On March 22, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for Hwy 115/Sandy Creek Ranch HTS.

The emergency operations center remains available and can be reached at 719-276-7421.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, March 18, around 10 a.m. and is believed to be human-caused. Crews initially achieved 50% containment and estimated the fire was 67 acres on Thursday, March 19, in the morning.

By Thursday afternoon, smoke plumes were seen from across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and even Teller County, prompting alerts from several fire departments, and the fire jumped to over 600 acres within a matter of hours.

So far, no injuries or structural damage have been reported.

This year, Colorado is experiencing its warmest start to a water year in 130 years, combined with one of the driest periods on record, according to officials. Colorado Springs Utilities is even urging residents to conserve water.

KRDO13 will have live updates in our shows and online throughout the day. This is a developing story and may be updated.

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