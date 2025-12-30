Skip to Content
Colorado Springs woman celebrates milestone 101st birthday, shares secret to a long, happy life

Published 5:51 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Here at KRDO13, we love celebrating milestone birthdays of our community members – and we got to be part of one yesterday!

Surrounded by family and friends, Edna Nielson Dejohn rang in her 101st birthday on Dec. 29, and we were lucky enough to get an invite to her big birthday bash at Springs Ranch Memory Care.

Edna was born on Dec. 29, 1924, in Marysville, Kansas, but today, she resides at Springs Ranch in Colorado Springs.

Her friends there say she lives every day laughing and staying social – just two of the traits she says are necessary for living a long, happy life. Edna says that in her 101 years, she's learned the key to happiness is to choose joy every day.

But she tells KRDO13 she also has one hobby she's had to set aside – in her words, "speed."

"Oh, my Camaro. It was great, I like that speed! I drove until I was 95," Edna said.

Edna says she lets someone else do the driving now, while she spends more of her time playing Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and enjoying visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As for her secret to living such a long life? Well, she says she learned the secret from another relative on their 100th birthday: when people asked her how she lived so long, she said simply, "Don't die."

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

