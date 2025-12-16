Colorado Springs Police Department investigating death off Lorraine Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms it is investigating a death in the 1600 block of Lorraine Street.

CSPD says they located a deceased woman inside the home. The department's homicide unit is investigating.

The location is in the southwest part of Colorado Springs, near Brookside and 8th Streets.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

