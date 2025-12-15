Driver arrested after crash with bus carrying Central High School wrestling team

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lakewood police say they've arrested the man who was behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed into a small bus carrying a wrestling team on Dec. 6.

According to police, Mesa County's Central High School wrestling team was traveling for a tournament when their bus was hit by another car going at "a very high rate of speed."

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Andrew Logan Miller, has been taken into custody. A passenger in his SUV, 18-year-old Julio Vasquez-Gonzalez, later died from his injuries. Meanwhile, 16 people on the school bus were taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

Miller faces the following charges, according to the Lakewood Police Department:

Vehicular assault (x7)

Speeding 40 MPH or more over the limit

Reckless driving

Child abuse (x2)

Reckless endangerment

The Lakewood Police Department says that in light of Vasquez-Gonzalez's death, additional charges like vehicular homicide may be coming.