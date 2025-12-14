Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting linked to late-night car meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are recovering in the hospital as Colorado Springs Police Officers CSPD investigate a shooting connected to a late-night car meet in eastern Colorado Springs.

Police say officers were called to a local hospital around 2:30 Sunday morning after two people were dropped off with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say one victim is a juvenile male and the other an adult male. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting is tied to a shots-fired call that came in just after 2 a.m. near Integration Loop and Peak Innovation Parkway, where a car meet was taking place at the time.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.