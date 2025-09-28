Caught on Camera: Shirtless man carjacking in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, Charmea Campos-Sprague was on her way to have breakfast with her family when a car suddenly brake-checked her in the middle of the street on the east side of Pueblo.

But it didn't end there, the man got out of the car shirtless and tried to pull Charmea out of her car, but she resisted. The man then goes around to the passenger side and gets in before Charmea takes off.

The video was posted to Facebook in a Colorado Springs-based group.

Charmea says she had no choice but to eventually flee her vehicle, before he continued to drive the car to Douglas County.

"I was scared, but more than anything, I was mad. I was so mad because he was in my car, swerving my wheel...trying to wreck into other people, and I was honking, making sure that everyone was getting out of my way," says Charmea Campos-Sprague.

Charmea says she's extremely disappointed because she got the car less than a week before the incident, and now, her damaged car is sitting in a lot in Castle Rock, which she says she can't afford to get out.

However, she is thankful the man did not harm her.

"I was so anxious. I was scared, and it was just terrible. It was a terrible situation...It could have happened to anybody, you know. So I'm just thankful that it didn't go any further than what I did.

Charmea has started a GoFundMe to support anyone else he hit while in her car, which you can find here.

Pueblo County has identified the attacker as Daniel Kenneth Aasen and confirmed that he is currently being held in Douglas County Detention Facility.

