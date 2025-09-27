Skip to Content
Top Stories

One shot near Galley Rd, Colorado Springs police still searching for suspects

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is in the hospital and another on the run as police search for suspects in a shooting along Potter Place, in the neighborhood just east of the Citadel Mall.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were called about the shooting at 5:38 on Friday evening. Once at the scene, officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The police say that the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.