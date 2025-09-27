One shot near Galley Rd, Colorado Springs police still searching for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is in the hospital and another on the run as police search for suspects in a shooting along Potter Place, in the neighborhood just east of the Citadel Mall.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were called about the shooting at 5:38 on Friday evening. Once at the scene, officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The police say that the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.