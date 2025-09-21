Local tattoo shop raises $20k for women’s cancer support group in 12-hour tattooathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You've heard of a telethon, a read-a-thon, and even a marathon, but what about a tattooathon?

On Saturday, Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing, located off Colorado Ave, tattooed and pierced more than 200 people nonstop between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The shop says that in all, they raised $20,097 in that 12-hour timeframe. That money will go to Sue's Gift.

Sue's Gift is a Colorado-based non-profit that supports women who've been diagnosed with gynecologic cancer. The non-profit says it offers women monetary support to cover the costs associated with gynecologic cancer diagnoses. In addition to funding treatments, Sue's Gift also offers peer support and events to help women cope with their cancer diagnosis.

Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing says this is the 10th year they've held the tattooathon, and in that time, they've raised $202,017.07 for Sue's Gift.