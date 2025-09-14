1 dead after police shooting in Pueblo, officers say man started stabbing himself after he was shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - At 8:05 Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Belmont Shopping Center along Bonforte Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle and a person who matched the description of the robbery suspect near 8th Street and Glendale Avenue.

That confrontation led to a car chase, and less than two miles down the road, the man crashed his car in the 700 block of West 8th Street.

Police say the man was carrying a knife, which officers repeatedly asked him to drop. After refusing to comply, police shot the man. It's not clear how many officers shot at the man or how many shots were fired.

After being shot, police say the man began to stab himself. Police say they then tased the man in an attempt to stop him from hurting himself further.

The Pueblo Police Department says multiple officers then rendered aid to the man. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. At this time, it's not clear which injuries caused the man's death.

The man's identity has not been released, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office will be leading the investigation into the officer's use of force.

