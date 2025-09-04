Man accused of throwing 10-pound rock through Greeley Police Department vehicle window

GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greeley Police Department says they've arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly hurled a rock through the window of a department vehicle.

Police say a photo enforcement car was parked in a school zone around 7 a.m. on Wednesday when Dillan Roker threw the rock, which reportedly weighed 10 pounds.

The police department says that a photo enforcement technician was inside and faced minor injuries. Meanwhile, the damage to the car is expected to cost about $2,600, police said.

"Our top priority is safety for our school zones and community. Any acts of violence against officers, city employees or public safety equipment put our staff, as well as the public, at risk," read a release by the police department.

Police say Roker ran away, but was later located by police. The police department says he faces the following charges:

Attempted 1st degree assault (class 4 felony)

Criminal mischief (class 6 felony)

3rd degree assault (class 1 misdemeanor)

Police say Roker also had an active warrant out for an unrelated crime.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.