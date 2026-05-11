Skip to Content
Top Stories

Above normal temperatures this week with rain chances increasing midweek

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 5:04 PM
Published 3:50 PM

Unseasonably warm temperatures have arrived here in Southern Colorado. We will see highs in the 80s for most of us, with cooler temperatures in the High Country.

Tonight, expect lows in the 40s to 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with lows in the 30s to 40s in the High Country. We will continue to enjoy mostly clear skies.

Hot temperatures will remain with us on Tuesday with highs in the 80s and 90s out in the Eastern Plains. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening, but most of us will be on the dry side.

Wednesday will be another warm day as a high-pressure system sits above us. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s. We will have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe.

We will keep highs in the 80s to 90s for the second half of the work week, with daily afternoon to evening showers possible.

We do have the possibility for Fire Weather Conditions as we head into the end of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.