CBI investigating officer involved shooting in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday evening, during a stand-off with a barricaded suspect, a Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy fired a shot, hitting the barricaded man and triggering an investigation into the deputy's use of force.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the incident began as a welfare check, but escalated. CBI says the 27-year-old who was barricaded inside a home on Chestnut St in Cañon City was armed.

During the encounter, a deputy fired a shot, hitting the 27-year-old, causing him non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy who fired the shot was also transported to a local hospital, but not because he was struck by gunfire. Rather, CBI said he went to the hospital after "experiencing a medical event."

Immediately following the stand-off, CBI agents say they located what appeared to be several explosive devices in the residence. The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined that the devices, consisting of four plastic and one metal item, were inert. Which means that the devices resembled explosives, but did not contain any explosive material.

The 27-year-old is expected to be taken into custody once he is released from the hospital on charges to include 1st Degree Assault, Menacing, and Prohibited Use of a Weapon. His identity has not been released.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.