“I’m in a hurry to get to Walmart!” Deputies write 67 tickets on one day in Labor Day enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - "Are you really going to write me a ticket? It’s my birthday!” That's just one of the excuses El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies heard during their increased enforcement during Labor Day Weekend.

During a dual morning and evening enforcement period across the Pikes Peak region, 98 drivers were pulled over and 67 tickets were written. The lion's share for speeding, with the most egregious violation for a driver going 101 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Trying to escape a ticket, drivers told deputies everything from "it's my birthday," to "I’m late for an appointment," and “I’m in a hurry to get to Walmart.”

In total, 58 tickets were issued for speeding, three for careless driving, one for reckless driving, two for expired registration, one for driving without a license, and two for driving without insurance.

Also, one driving under the influence arrest was made. The sheriff's office, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), says drunk driving crashes increase by as much as 40 percent during Labor Day weekends, making it one of the deadliest holidays to travel.

“These enforcement efforts remind drivers; reckless behavior has consequences and help protect everyone on our roads. As we approach a holiday weekend, we urge everyone to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and make responsible choices behind the wheel," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.