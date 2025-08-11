Colorado State Patrol trooper arrested for domestic violence and assault

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says one of their own troopers was arrested.

CSP says they received an alert from the Alamosa Police Department that Trooper Brandon Stevens was arrested for domestic violence and 2nd degree assault.

CSP says Stevens was placed on administrative leave.

"The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to adhere our core values of honor, duty, and respect," read a release by CSP. "We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve. We respect and defer to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and our judicial system regarding this charge."

The photo of Stevens is what was provided by CSP. KRDO13 has reached out to a jail for Stevens' mugshot, and this article will be updated once that photo is received.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.