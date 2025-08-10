Police homicide unit investigating 2 deaths in Eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department announced they are investigating the deaths of two people after a 911 call came in reporting a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The police department says the 911 call came in just before 2:30 p.m. The caller described a shooting along Sod House Trail, a residential street near Oro Blanco Dr and Barnes Rd.

When officers arrived at the house in question, they say they located one adult male and one adult female with at least one gunshot wound. CSPD says all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

After the initial response by police officers, the homicide unit arrived and took over the investigation.

Now the police department is asking if anyone has any additional information regarding this incident to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.