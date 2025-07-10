Disgraced Penrose funeral home director appeals federal fraud charge sentence

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jon Hallford, a Colorado funeral home director accused of leaving close to 200 bodies to decay at his funeral home, has appealed his sentence for wire fraud charges.

Last month, Hallford was sentenced to 20 years in prison for misusing pandemic relief funds for his business.

Jon Hallford and his wife Carie are accused of using the COVID funds and customer payments on luxury cars, cryptocurrency, and designer goods – all while hiding the bodies and sending families fake ashes.

As for the state charges regarding the bodies found in the funeral home, Jon and Carrie both accepted plea deals, but neither could be sentenced until the federal case was complete. Jon will be sentenced for those charges in August.

