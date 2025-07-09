Return to Nature co-owner Carie Hallford expected to change plea in federal wire fraud charges

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) –The lawyer representing Carie Hallford, the woman accused of improperly storing nearly 200 dead bodies at a Penrose funeral home, has officially filed a notice to change her plea, our Denver affiliate KUSA reports.

The change means Hallford will no longer be heading to trial in September for the federal case.

Carie Hallford ran the Return to Nature Funeral Home alongside her husband, Jon Hallford, until 2023, when nearly 190 bodies were discovered decomposing at the Penrose location.

The couple has already reportedly pleaded guilty to state charges of abuse of a corpse, but also face 15 federal wire fraud counts for allegedly misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, as well as cheating customers who had paid for cremations that were never performed.

Instead, the Hallfords are accused of using the COVID funds and customer payments on luxury cars, cryptocurrency, and designer goods – all while hiding the bodies and sending families fake ashes.

Jon Hallford already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month.

Carie Hallford originally pleaded guilty to wire fraud as well before withdrawing that plea. However, according to federal documents, it appears she has changed her mind again and will plead guilty.

There's no word yet as to when she will make an appearance in federal court.

