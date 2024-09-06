Victims of Penrose funeral home give input on potential federal plea deal, state charges loom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates is learning more about the potential prison time for the owners at the center of the funeral home investigation, Jon and Carie Hallford.

Federal prosecutors are considering a plea deal for the couple accused of leaving nearly 200 bodies to decompose and giving fake cremations to families.

Families spent just under 2 hours in a meeting at Colorado Springs police headquarters and say that U.S. Attorneys are eying a plea deal of 15 years in federal prison for the Hallfords.

Many were glad to be able to give their input, but still feel divided on how much jail time, is the right amount of time.

Families, victimized by the Return to Nature funeral home owners gathered to speak with federal prosecutors, about a possible plea deal of 15 years behind bars, for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"I'm not satisfied. I was hoping for a lot more," said Kelly Schloesser. Her mother was among those identified in the Penrose funeral home "What they did, you know, it's just horrendous to think that they're going to serve so little time."

Bob Johnson whose wife was a victim of the scandal. Johnson said securing jail time for the couple is all that matters

"Well, my position there was a plea deal would be acceptable to me as long as there was some jail time," Johnson said.

Others like Crystina Page, despite still being frustrated, are choosing to be positive, "Is it making me as happy as hearing a much larger number? Absolutely not. But I think 15 is a reasonable number."

That's because the deal is almost double the time that federal sentencing guidelines call for.

"They said this is our best chance. They're going for the best chances of getting it," Page told KRDO13 Investigates

Again that deal is not finalized, it may be a few weeks until it is possibly filed in court.

It's worth noting that the Hallfords have until Sept. 20, to enter a plea on their state charges.