Court approves continuance in Carie Hallford trial, jury trial now set for September

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A United States district judge has approved Carie Hallford's request to push back her trial date in a federal wire fraud case stacked against her.

Hallford faces a slew of charges after she was accused of leaving roughly 190 dead bodies to stack up in the funeral home she co-owned with her husband, Jon.

Back in November, the two pleded guilty to 191 counts of Abuse of a Corpse, a Class 6 Felony, for leaving bodies to decay in the funeral home without cremating them. Sentencing for both of them is scheduled for April 18, 2025.

But the husband and wife still have federal wire fraud cases to face. Prosecutors allege they fraudulently took out COVID-relief funds, spending the money on nice cars, cosmetic surgery, and vacations.

Jon Hallford accepted a supplemental plea deal for his wire fraud case, for which he's scheduled to be sentenced on March 20, 2025.

Carie decided to take her wire fraud case to trial, which was originally scheduled for April 14, 2025. However, on Monday a judge approved her request for continuance, waiving some rights for a speedy trial. Hallford's attorneys requested a continuance in hopes of having more time to prepare.

Carie Hallford's Trial Preparation Conference is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2025. The 10-day jury trial is slated to begin on Sept. 8, 2025.