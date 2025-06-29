Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police: Felony menacing suspect assaults CSPD officer

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was working to investigate reports of a felony menacing just before 3 p.m.

Officers say the crime happened at a business complex on Southgate Road. Police later found the suspect at a different business in the area and took him into custody.

CSPD identified the suspect as Cameron Brown. When police brought Brown to the station, they say that as they were moving him into a holding area, he assaulted an officer.

Police say additional officers jumped into action and helped to move Brown into the holding area.

Brown was booked into the El Paso County Jail, where he faces both menacing and assaulting a peace officer charges.

Police say the officer remained on duty.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.