Police: Felony menacing suspect assaults CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, June 28, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was working to investigate reports of a felony menacing just before 3 p.m.

Officers say the crime happened at a business complex on Southgate Road. Police later found the suspect at a different business in the area and took him into custody.

CSPD identified the suspect as Cameron Brown. When police brought Brown to the station, they say that as they were moving him into a holding area, he assaulted an officer.

Police say additional officers jumped into action and helped to move Brown into the holding area.

Brown was booked into the El Paso County Jail, where he faces both menacing and assaulting a peace officer charges.

Police say the officer remained on duty.