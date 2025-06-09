Wrong-way driver who eluded trooper causes Denver fatal crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a wrong-way driver on I-25 near Mead evaded a trooper and was ultimately involved in a fatal crash in Denver.

At approximately 2:59 a.m., on Friday, June 6, CSP says a gray Chrysler van traveling southbound on northbound I-25 near milepost 243, nearly struck a Colorado State Patrol trooper.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, despite the trooper's emergency lights, CSP says the van failed to stop and continued southbound. After attempts to coordinate with other agencies to stop the van, the pursuit was stopped because CSP says it was a safety risk.

According to CSP, the van was later involved in a fatal crash in the city of Denver on I-25 near 20th Street. The Denver Police Department will be conducting the crash investigation, CSP says.

