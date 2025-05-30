El Paso County Sheriff seeks state help as inmate backlog strains local jails, hits taxpayers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff is calling on the state for help.

Sheriff Joe Roybal says that the number of inmates that have been sentenced to a Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) prison is exponentially growing at the El Paso County Jail. He blames the state for cutting beds at prisons and paying county jails an insufficient amount per inmate.

The Joint Budget Committee has set an amount of $77.16 that will be paid to each county jail per inmate per day, but Sheriff Roybal says that's not nearly enough. He says it costs the El Paso County jail $143.18 per inmate each day, resulting in a daily shortfall of $66.02 per person.

"I'm simply asking the state to pay their fair share, and if they can't, then take them off our hands because they belong to the Department of Corrections. They've been sentenced to the Department of Corrections," Roybal said. "Quit using local governments as a cost-saving measure and housing their inmates in our jails."

On Friday, Roybal said the El Paso County Jail held 137 people who had been sentenced to go to a CDOC facility. He said that the year so far to date has cost El Paso County taxpayers over half a million dollars.

Other sheriffs in southern Colorado say the issue's not exclusive to the El Paso County Jail.

As of Friday, May 30, the Pueblo County Jail has 26 inmates they are housing who are sentenced to go to a CDOC prison. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says it costs $85.98 per inmate daily, but the state only provides them the same mandated rate of $77.16, leaving a daily shortfall of $8.82 per inmate.

The Fremont County Sheriff, Allen Cooper, tells KRDO13 that as of Friday, they are holding 4 inmates who have been sentenced. He says this number fluctuates often.

Cooper says it costs them roughly $130 a day to house each inmate who has been sentenced to a CDOC prison, leaving them with around $50 left to pay after the state reimbursement.

On Friday, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell did not have the exact number of inmates who had been sentenced to a CDOC prison that were being held at the Teller County Jail, but he said it has been a growing problem and shared his frustrations with KRDO13. He said it costs roughly $120 a day per inmate, leaving them with $40 to pay after the state reimbursement.

Sheriff Mikesell told KRDO13 that once an inmate is sentenced to state prison, county jails are under a court order to hold them until Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) staff can pick them up. However, if there are no available prison beds, inmates remain in county jails longer.

Mikesell says this results in overcrowding, forcing the jail to release some lower-level offenders, like those charged with DUI, to make space for others.

Fremont County Sheriff Cooper and Sheriff Roybal say this is also a disservice to the inmates themselves. They say the services provided to inmates at the county jails are meant for short-term stays of up to 30 days, whereas when an individual is sentenced to go to a CDOC prison, they're able to access educational services and others.

The state said that they are taking the information they get from the CDOC and their staffers to make the best informed decisions they can.

"The male prison bed included a decrease of 192 minimum security beds and a decrease of 100 minimum beds at Sterling [Correctional Facility]," explained Senator Judy Amabile, a member of the Joint Budget Committee. "But we also increased the medium security beds at private prisons, so we offset some of that by increasing the number of beds that CDOC told us they need. We are also allowing them to open up this C tower for higher security, inmates temporarily, while they work on some upgrades to other prisons. On balance, CDOC's budget was increased by a little over 1% overall."

Specifically, the CDOC budget was increased by 1.5% overall. The Joint Budget Committee says this money went towards raises for CDOC employees.

When it comes to the state-mandated $77.16 that gets paid to each county jail per inmate, we asked where that number comes from.

"The Joint Budget Committee doesn't just pull numbers out of a hat. We do a very thoughtful analysis, and we get information from DOC, from our staffers, and we use that information to make the best decision we can make," explained Amabile. "And we did do all of this in the context of we have to cut $1.2 billion from our budget."

Senator Amabile says that it's also important to consider taking a step back and looking at ways to get people who may not need to be held in prisons out, potentially elderly inmates. She also says this will be considered in the next legislative session.

CDOC tells KRDO13, as of Thursday, May 29, there are 621 people backlogged awaiting transfers to a CDOC facility. CDOC also says it is collaborating with county sheriffs and local jurisdictions to explore solutions, including improving intake processes and enhancing coordination for timely transfers.

At the legislative level, CDOC says it continues to engage with state officials to advocate for resources and policies that can support capacity challenges and address long-term system needs.

The department also released this statement in response to the concerns raised by EPSO.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) acknowledges the concerns raised by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on the growing number of sentenced individuals awaiting transfer to CDOC facilities. CDOC is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all people in custody and recognizes the operational and financial challenges. We value our partnership with El Paso County and all County Sheriffs across Colorado and are actively working to address the systemic factors contributing to inmate backlogs throughout the state. While operating within financial constraints, the CDOC continues to explore opportunities to collaborate with local jurisdictions and state officials to alleviate economic pressures and develop sustainable long-term solutions. Across the state, the financial cost of housing individuals in custody varies based on location, needs, and resources. CDOC acknowledges the challenges posed by gaps between reimbursement rates and actual expenses, emphasizing the need for collaborative strategies to address these fiscal demands effectively. Despite recent state budget constraints impacting bed capacity, CDOC continues to explore strategies to manage intake more efficiently and reduce pressures on county facilities. Additionally, we remain committed to working with state officials and the legislature to explore long-term solutions that uphold public safety and fiscal responsibility. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with El Paso County and stakeholders across Colorado to address these pressing challenges.

