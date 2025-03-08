Skip to Content
Pueblo Police searching for people of interest in arson case

Police are searching for this man and others as people of interest in an arson case.
Published 7:49 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police are on the lookout for three people of interest in an arson case.

Police are releasing a security camera picture of one of the men.

Picture from security camera footage released by PPD.

The other male is described as a bald white man in his 50's who may be known by the name "Smitty."

The third person the police are searching for is believed to be Smitty's wife. She may go by the name Beth.

Police describe her as white, medium build, with dirty blond hair. They also had a white pitbull with brown patches.

Police say the trio was last seen leaving a home on Elizabeth Street before the fire.

If these descriptions sound familiar, reach out to Pueblo Police, or stay anonymous through Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

