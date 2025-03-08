Man who stole 2 gold bars from Colorado woman in malware scam sentenced to 6 years in prison

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, a Colorado judge sentenced Sagar Patel, 27, to six years in prison for stealing two gold bars weighing a kilogram (2.2lbs) each. Patel now faces possible deportation to India as ICE placed a detainer on him.

Our Denver Newspartners, 9News, report the victim was a 79-year-old woman who after clicking on malware was convicned by a man to buy two gold bars valued at $120,000. After the bars were delivered to her house the man met up with her took the gold bars and said she would be reimbursed with a check.

The woman only calling police after he asked for her banking information, she called her bank and was told she was being scammed.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the crime happened on July 8, 2023. Deputies learned the suspect used a rental car then used surveillance footage to further identify Patel as the culprit, showing him at the vehicle rental counter at Denver International Airport, a marijuana dispensary in Littleton, and at other key locations.

However, Patel wasn't arrested in Colorado.

The Jersey City, NJ task force, working with a Douglas County Detective, helped to track Patel down. On February 1, 2024, Patel was arrested, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer was placed on him, as Patel’s home country is India.

"This case exemplifies the dedication and resourcefulness of our Financial Crimes Unit investigators. Detective Oppeau pursued every lead, never losing sight of the victim’s need for justice. We are proud of the work done to bring this criminal to justice, and this case underscores our commitment to protect those at risk,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.