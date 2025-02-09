One dead, one arrested after active shooter and officer-involved shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders, age 23, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection to reports of an active shooter at a Main Event in Highlands Ranch.

The Sheriff's Office says it all started just before midnight on Saturday when a deputy responded to the Main Event on Centennial Boulevard.

That deputy encountered a man in the parking lot with a gun. The Sheriff's Office says the man was ordered to drop his weapon and surrender but he refused and the officer fatally shot him. The man died at the scene

Inside the business, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The initial investigation identified a female as the shooter, Crowley-Sanders, and she has been taken into custody.

Multiple weapons were found at the scene and investigators say they're still working on piecing together exactly what happened. At this point, they do believe the man in the parking lot is connected to the shooting inside.

The deputy involved in the officer-involved shooting has been placed on leave and the incident is being investigated by an outside agency, as is policy.