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Tracking above normal temperatures this work week

krdo
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Published 5:33 AM

Today begins unseasonably warm temperatures in Southern Colorado as a high pressure system builds into Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado, a couple of hometowns in the High Country will have their highs in the 70s. Our skies will be mostly sunny!

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with lows in the 30s to 40s in the High Country. We will continue to have mostly clear skies.

Hot temperatures will continue Tuesday with highs in the 80s for most some hometowns will be flirting with the 90s. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening time.

Warmth continues to build Wednesday as High Pressure System sits above us. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s. We will have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could potentially be strong with wind being the main concern.

We will keep highs in the 80s to 90s for the second half of the work week with daily afternoon to evening showers possible.

We will also have to monitor for potential fire weather as well due dry and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s for the weekend, it will be mostly dry can't rule out the potential for an isolated shower.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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