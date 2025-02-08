Skip to Content
Police find multiple card skimmers around Pueblo, offer tips on how to protect yourself

Pueblo Police share tips to combat card skimming.
today at 3:31 PM
Published 2:59 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is sharing tips on how to protect your bank account information after police found several card skimmers at multiple locations all around Pueblo.

A card skimmer illegally captures data from credit and debit cards from a device hidden on legitimate card readers.

Pueblo Police are sharing these tips to protect your banking information:

  • Use the tap-to-pay option whenever possible
  • Always check for tampering on card readers
  • Cover your PIN when entering
  • Use ATMs located in secure areas
  • Report any suspicious activity immediately
  • Sign up for alerts from your bank to stay informed
Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

