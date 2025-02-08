Police find multiple card skimmers around Pueblo, offer tips on how to protect yourself
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is sharing tips on how to protect your bank account information after police found several card skimmers at multiple locations all around Pueblo.
A card skimmer illegally captures data from credit and debit cards from a device hidden on legitimate card readers.
Pueblo Police are sharing these tips to protect your banking information:
- Use the tap-to-pay option whenever possible
- Always check for tampering on card readers
- Cover your PIN when entering
- Use ATMs located in secure areas
- Report any suspicious activity immediately
- Sign up for alerts from your bank to stay informed