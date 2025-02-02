Attempted car break-in leads to arrest of dangerous criminal says El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

SECURITY/WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies responding to reports of a car break-in led to the arrest of a man possessing multiple forms of identification, heroin, marijuana, and items consistent with narcotics distribution.

The original 911 call reported a person attempting to break into a car in the 5000 block of Preminger Drive in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County. Sheriff's deputies first arrived to find the suspect in his car with another person. Then a short car chase ensued until the duo found themselves on Gossamer Street, a dead-end road.

Deputies say the two men then fled on foot in opposite directions leading to a drone chase. The drone tracked one suspect as he ran toward Grinnell Boulevard and the Fountain Valley School. Deputies were able to arrest 41-year-old Jose Daniel Paramo Guerro on Fountain Valley School property.

The other suspect evaded capture and has not been arrested.

Deputies found Paramo Guerro with multiple forms of identification, documents found later to be fake, and deputies worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to confirm his identity because of his criminal activity.

One of the fake Identification documents deputies say they found on Paramo Guerra. One of the fake Identification documents deputies say they found on Paramo Guerra.

The Ford F-150 deputies say Paramo Guerro and his accomplice were driving, was reported stolen from the Colorado Springs area in November 2024.

Then deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding a stolen firearm, also reported stolen in November, 1.5 grams of heroin, a large quantity of marijuana, items consistent with narcotics distribution, and numerous stolen retail items.

Paramo Guerro has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He now faces these charges:

Motor Vehicle Theft

First-Degree Criminal Trespass (Auto)

Forgery

Theft

Special Offender

Vehicular Eluding

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“This individual has repeatedly exploited false identities to evade accountability and justice. He is a convicted felon with a history of using fraudulent identities in the commission of violent crimes. My office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens," El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal says this case is a stark reminder of the dangers his deputies face daily.

Sheriff Roybal applauded their teamwork and use of technology in getting one dangerous criminal off the streets.