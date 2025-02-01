Pueblo Police charge 24-year-old in connection with double shooting, homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department arrested and charged 24-year-old Destiny Trujillo with second-degree murder in connection to the death of David Trujillo, 45.

In the early morning hours of December 26, 2024, Pueblo Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Egan Ave. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men. One was alive with a gunshot wound and the other, David Trujillo, was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Destiny Trujillo was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on January 30.