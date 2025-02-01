Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pueblo Police charge 24-year-old in connection with double shooting, homicide

Pueblo Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old in connection to a late December death.
KRDO
Pueblo Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old in connection to a late December death.
By
Updated
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:08 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department arrested and charged 24-year-old Destiny Trujillo with second-degree murder in connection to the death of David Trujillo, 45. 

In the early morning hours of December 26, 2024, Pueblo Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Egan Ave. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men. One was alive with a gunshot wound and the other, David Trujillo, was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Destiny Trujillo was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on January 30.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content