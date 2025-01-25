Concerned neighbors meet ahead of hotly contested annexation vote in Eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In a few days the Colorado Springs City Council will vote on the Karman Line Annexation

The Karman Line Annexation seeks to build 6,500 new homes between the Banning Lewis Ranch Development and Schriever Space Force Base, but many who already live in the area say they're against the development.

They met on Saturday to plan what they'll say to council members ahead of the final vote on Tuesday. Some told KRDO13 they're concerned the development will dry up the land, hurting farmers in the area.

Many, including Lisa Eastep, are frustrated that their voices aren't being taken into consideration.

"It's very difficult when it's your house, your home, and you don't know from, you know, one month to the next what they're going to decide and you don't get a voice in that decision," Eastep said.

A final vote is expected on Tuesday.