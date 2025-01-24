Conservationist shares concerns over Karman Line Annexation ahead of city council vote

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Karman Line annexation seeks to build 6,500 new homes between the Banning Lewis Ranch development and the Schriever Space Force Base.

It's just days away from another vote on the deeply contested annexation plan.

Many who live in the area, as well as the Lower Arkansas Valley, say they are concerned that the development will dry up their land.

Jack Goble is the general manager for the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District. He said the Karman Line annexation will put residents and farmers living near Drennan and Curtis Roads in danger of having a low water supply.

He says the Lower Arkansas Valley would also be impacted because that's where much of the water for Karman would come from.

"The only real source of water that Colorado Springs has is by drying up farmland in the lower valley where I live, Goble said.

Colorado Springs Utilities estimates a need of 17 hundred acre-feet of water for a full build-out of the Karman Line annexation.

"That equates to about 3000 acres of farmland that would need to be permanently dried up in our area.. so that's where that's where we're affected negatively," Goble added. "When farmland is dried up, it has a lot of negative consequences to the valley and our local communities."

Colorado Springs began a new program working with farmers to install center pivot sprinklers, which are considered by many to be an efficient way to irrigate farms.

But Goble says what's not covered under that pivot will dry up.

I think it is a step in the right direction as opposed to what has happened in the past where they just completely dry up a farm, but I think we still have a long way to go," Goble said.

And concerns are not limited to just the water supply. Many hope to see city leaders put a hold on the Karman Line annexation for further research. Concerned neighbors and downriver farmers are gathering ahead of the final vote to plan what they will say to Colorado Springs city council members.

The final vote on the Karman Line annexation is next Tuesday, January 28th.