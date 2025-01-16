Highland Lakes fire suspect arrested



TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office has arrested Lacey Tillitt for allegedly setting her house on fire, leading to the Highland Lakes Fire from last October.

Over 700 homes were threatened in that fire -- and the families in of the Highland Lakes area were evacuated for three days.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted in making this arrest by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Tillitt is being held on a $50,000 bond and is charged with 4th-degree arson.

The house is believed to have started the Highland Lakes Fire in Teller County

This is a developing story, we will provide updates when they become available.