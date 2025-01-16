Skip to Content
Top Stories

Highland Lakes fire suspect arrested

TCSO
By
Published 12:48 PM


TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office has arrested Lacey Tillitt for allegedly setting her house on fire, leading to the Highland Lakes Fire from last October.

Related: Highland Lakes Fire 100% contained, says Divide Fire Protection District

Related: Home which sparked Highland Lakes wildfire burned the same day its foreclosure case closed

Over 700 homes were threatened in that fire -- and the families in of the Highland Lakes area were evacuated for three days.

Related: Highland Lakes Fire grows to 90 acres; Teller County Sheriff says 700 homes threatened

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted in making this arrest by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. 

Tillitt is being held on a $50,000 bond and is charged with 4th-degree arson.

Highland Lakes Fire
The house is believed to have started the Highland Lakes Fire in Teller County

This is a developing story, we will provide updates when they become available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Arrest
Colorado Springs
fire
local news
Teller County

Jump to comments ↓

Brandon Arnold

Brandon is a producer for GMC

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content