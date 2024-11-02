Highland Lakes Fire 100% contained, says Divide Fire Protection District
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Divide Fire Protection District announcing the Highland Lakes Fire is now 100% contained.
They say patrols of the fire will continue to monitor and address any hotspots for the next couple of days. There will still be a smell of smoke in the air and possibly even small smoke columns coming from the center of the fire for a while, the fire protection district said in a Facebook post on Saturday.